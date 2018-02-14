Mutorwa bids farewell to Ministry of Agriculture

By Ellen Shihepo

Windhoek – Former Agriculture, Water and Forestry Minister John Mutorwa on Wednesday bade farewell to the ministry as he steps down to assume his new role as Minister of Works and Transport.

Mutorwa served as Minister of Agriculture from 2010 until last week when President Hage Geingob re-arranged his cabinet that saw ministers moved around to different portfolios.

The former Basic Education and Youth Minister is swapping offices with Alpheus !Naruseb.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry has recorded much success under Mutorwa’s political leadership.

Many policies that were devised under his watch include Policy on the Eradication of Trans boundary Animal Diseases (2010), Namibian Agriculture Marketing and Trade Policy and Strategy (2011), National Rangeland Management Policy and Strategy (2012), Namibia Seed Policy (2013), Namibia Agriculture Policy (2015), Namibia Food Safety Policy (2015), Namibia Cooperative Policy (2017) and National Policy on the Sub-division of Agricultural Land (2018).

The Green Scheme programme which encourages the development of irrigation based agronomic production in Namibia was also expanded across his tenure.

In addition to that, Mutorwa managed to successfully promulgate five Acts of Parliament and successfully presented five Bills to Cabinet for Consideration that are currently still being finalized.

Mutorwa took on many various projects and programmes to contribute to food security in the country facilitate product development for value addition to agricultural and indigenous products and establishment of vocational training institutes.

He also oversaw the creation and operationalisation of Agro-Marketing and Trade Agency, an agency of the ministry that coordinate and manage the country’s fresh produce business hubs and national strategic food reserve.

Before his reassignment, Mutorwa was leading negotiation with Chinese authorities for the export of Namibian beef the Asian country.

While saying goodbye to former staff and colleagues, Mutorwa expressed gratitude for being given the opportunity to serve the nation and promised that even in his new position he will still help the agricultural industry wherever he can.

In a glowing tribute, Agriculture Deputy Minister Anna Shiweda thanked Mutorwa for his contribution and wished him well in his new role.

“You will agree with me that it is not easy to lead and provide policy direction in the agricultural sector of our dry country, which often experiences so erratic rainfall and is prone to recurrent droughts.

“It is precisely because of his strong character as a leader that despite the challenging nature of the agriculture sector, the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry under his policy guidance managed to achieve remarkable and tangible mile stones during the past nine years,” Shiweda said.

“Hon, Minister we are aware that you have been entrusted with yet another huge and challenging responsibility, that of being the political head of the works and transport in Namibia.

“However, given your leadership capabilities and skills we have no doubt that you will tackle your new duties with the vigour and determination that we have seen and first hand experienced over the years that you have been leading us – as a ministry”.

Mutorwa and his fellow Cabinet members took the oath of on Thursday, February 15, 2015.