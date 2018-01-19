Unlikely opponent ends Rollers’ unbeaten run

Bakang Mhaladi

Gaborone – Botswana’s league champions, Township Rollers watched as their 36-game unbeaten run scratch to a halt at the hands of unlikely opponents as moderate Miscellaneous inflicted a 3-1 loss at the Lobatse Sports Complex on Sunday.

The lengthy unbeaten run stretched from the previous season, and Rollers were yet to taste defeat in the current campaign after 14 games.

The nearest Rollers came to losing was when they conceded a 90th minute goal to arch-rivals Gaborone United just before the Christmas break. But Rollers grabbed a last minute equalizer as the tie finished 2-2.

If those were ominous signs of an impending defeat, they were largely ignored and Rollers has started the year with a defeat.

Miscellaneous, an average team from the central district brewed the biggest shocker as they took a 2-1 first half lead through goals from veteran Zimbabwean striker, Master Masitara and Resaoboka Thatanyane.

While Rollers tried to fight back, it was clear that the day belonged to the Serowe side as a further goal from Thatanyane in the second half, sealed Rollers fate.

Despite the defeat, Rollers remained top, with an eight point advantage over Jwaneng Galaxy, who won 2-0 at Security Systems.

The Rollers loss will surely ignite fading interest among pursuers as Galaxy can slash the gap further to five points if the diamond miners win their game in hand.

Galaxy moved to 25 points, two points ahead of Rollers’ conquerers on Sunday, Miscellaneous, who are now third.

Orapa United roared back into contention after a poor first round, defeating troubled Mochudi Centre Chiefs 1-0 on Saturday.

Orapa parted ways with Madinda Ndlovu in November, with the Zimbabwean returning home to join his boyhood side, Highlanders. As Ndlovu checked out, former Chiefs coach, Bongani Mafu has checked in at Orapa United. Mafu left Chiefs under acrimonious circumstances, with the club owing the former Highlanders coach P200,000 in unpaid salaries.

Orapa are much more financially stable than Chiefs, who recently lost loyal son and captain, Lesego Galenamotlhale who has also joined the miners.

Gaborone United dropped from third to fourth after a high scoring 4-4 draw against Police XI.

At the bottom, crisis ridden Gilport Lions are all but set for the drop to the First Division after they slumped to a familiar 2-1 defeat to Sankoyo Bush Bucks. Lions have been struggling on and off the pitch, with as many as 16 players abandoning the club due to unpaid salaries, just before the Christmas break.