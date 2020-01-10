Sadio Mane Crowned as King of Africa 2019

Sadio Mane has been officially named the 2019 African Footballer of the Year. Mane defeated his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah and Manchester City player Riyad Mahrez to win the prestigious award on the African Continent.

Mane also feels very happy and proud of the achievements he achieved. In his victory speech, Mane stated that this was a big day for him. The 27-year-old player thanked all elements in the National Team (National Team) Senegel ranging from coaches to staff.

Mane did not forget to thank all the elements at Liverpool. Because, thanks to achievements with the Reds in the 2018-2019 season, he was able to win the title of Player of Africa 2019. Mane won the 2018-2019 Champions League, 2019 European Super Cup and 2019 Club World Cup with Liverpool.

In addition, Mane also carved an individual achievement by becoming the English Premier League top scorer 2018-2019 after making 22 goals. Mane won the Premier League’s top scoring title last season along with Salah, who also scored a similar number of goals.

During 2019, Mane recorded 32 goals in 53 appearances for Liverpool. The record is likely to continue to grow because the appearance of the Senegalese passport player did not stop rising as Liverpool’s slick performance in all competitions.

“I am very happy and at the same time very proud to win this award. I want to thank my family, especially my uncle who is here today, without forgetting all the Egyptians as well and of course my national team coach, Aliou Cisse, colleague in the national team and staff in the Federation, “Mane said, Wednesday (1/8/2020).

“I also thank Liverpool, my teammates, staff and everyone there. This is a big day for me. I don’t really know how to say it but I want to thank all Senegalese. They have been with me all along time and they encourage me to do better, “explained the Liverpool player.

“Also people from my village. I came very far, Bambali is a very small village and I am sure they are watching on TV. I am very happy and very proud to win this,” he said.

